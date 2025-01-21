Light rain expected in Islamabad, rain/snowfall in upper Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Partly cloudy weather with isolated light rain is expected in Islamabad on Tuesday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the western & upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is expected in the federal capital on Tuesday night.

Rains with snowfall over the hills are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and southwest Balochistan. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts and extremely cold in hilly areas.

On Wednesday, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rains with snowfall over the hills are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northwestern Balochistan. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist in many districts of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 03-05°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04-06°C on Wednesday and 03-05°Con Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

However, rain and snowfall occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan, Malam Jabba 12, Chitral 09, Dir (Upper 09, Lower 06), Drosh 05, Kakul 04, Saidu Sharif, Mirkhani 03

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 07, City 06), Kotli, Rawalakot 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 10, Gupis 02

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 09, Malam Jabba 07, Astore 02

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 09°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis and Skardu was recorded at -05°C, Hunza and Astore at -02°C, and Kalam at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 43 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 33 per cent.