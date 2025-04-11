AGL69.25▼ -0.97 (-0.01%)AIRLINK171.65▼ -1.5 (-0.01%)BOP10.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.38▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.63▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML43.77▲ 0.43 (0.01%)DGKC127.26▼ -3.64 (-0.03%)FCCL46.4▼ -0.85 (-0.02%)FFL15.41▼ -0.01 (0.00%)HUBC137.5▼ -1.41 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.48▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.38▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF61.6▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)NBP78.69▼ -0.56 (-0.01%)OGDC214.35▼ -0.4 (0.00%)PAEL46.54▲ 1.68 (0.04%)PIBTL10.65▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL171.75▼ -2.12 (-0.01%)PRL36.21▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PTC23.49▼ -0.07 (0.00%)SEARL98.68▲ 3.37 (0.04%)TELE7.22▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL33.2▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)TPLP10.23▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET21.65▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TRG64.2▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)UNITY26.55▼ -0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

UK puts ban on use of mobile phones in more than 90pc schools

Uk Puts Ban On Use Of Mobile Phones In More Than 90pc Schools
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LONDON –  The United Kingdom (UK) authorities put a ban on use of mobile phones in more than 90 percent of schools in England, the local media reported on Friday.

The head of the National Education Union had called for a legal ban on mobile phones in schools and on the social media use for children under the age of 16.

The union leader made the statement following a survey which revealed that, on average, a 12-year-old child has access to highly explicit content on their mobile phone.

He further stated that this is incredibly harmful to the health of young boys and to their perceptions of women, girls, gender, and relationships.

The local media reported that the authorities took the action after complaints from the family members regarding health and education of their children. The authorities, accoridng to the reports, had been monitoring the situation for a long time and had been making policy to ban use of mobile phones in the schools.

In the third world nations, no such policy or law has been made or effectively enforced for the better learning environment. Last month, the education authorities announced ban on use of mobile phones for both teachers and students at schools and colleges.

PTA registration 2025: FBR tax in rupees on mobile phones worth $500

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • International

UAE Emirates ID renewal fee for Pakistan, Philippines nationals April 2025

  • International

Algerian diplomacy strengthens support for UN-led talks on Western Sahara

  • International

Fee for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia to update passport information through Absher

  • International

How Pakistanis can check Saudi Arabia Iqama validity online April 2025?

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer