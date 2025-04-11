Uk Puts Ban On Use Of Mobile Phones In More Than 90pc Schools

LONDON – The United Kingdom (UK) authorities put a ban on use of mobile phones in more than 90 percent of schools in England, the local media reported on Friday.

The head of the National Education Union had called for a legal ban on mobile phones in schools and on the social media use for children under the age of 16.

The union leader made the statement following a survey which revealed that, on average, a 12-year-old child has access to highly explicit content on their mobile phone.

He further stated that this is incredibly harmful to the health of young boys and to their perceptions of women, girls, gender, and relationships.

The local media reported that the authorities took the action after complaints from the family members regarding health and education of their children. The authorities, accoridng to the reports, had been monitoring the situation for a long time and had been making policy to ban use of mobile phones in the schools.

In the third world nations, no such policy or law has been made or effectively enforced for the better learning environment. Last month, the education authorities announced ban on use of mobile phones for both teachers and students at schools and colleges.