Gold-medalist student ‘gang raped’ in Lahore; manhunt underway

LAHORE – A disturbing incident of gang rape was reported from the provincial capital Lahore where an M.Phil student of Government College University was subjected to sexual assault by three men including one of her male friends.

As per the FIR registered under 375-B, the incident occurred on January 10 and has since led to a formal complaint being lodged with the Lytton Road police. The victim told mentioned being in a relationship with Haseeb Afzal, through social media. The prime accused tricked the girl and proposed to her for marriage, repeatedly pressuring her for physical relations, which she declined.

On the morning of the incident, Haseeb invited her for breakfast at Muslim Town, where his friends, Talha Khan and Hamza Sheikh joined them. The three men allegedly took her to an apartment in Bahria Town, where they subjected her to gang rape. During the assault, they reportedly filmed her in a compromising position and made threats against her.

After sexually assaulting her for hours, the accused abandoned her on Outfall Road and fled the scene. Police lodged a case, and are looking for the suspects and ensuring legal protection for the victim.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the case to come forward. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of women in the area and calls for urgent action from law enforcement.