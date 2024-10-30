Major update for Pakistanis applying for Normal, Urgent Passports

ISLAMABAD – In significant development for those seeking passports, ten new desktop passport printing machines arrived in Pakistan and will reduce backlog at the Passport Department by doubling daily printing capacity.

Amid the influx of passengers from passports, several offices saw long queues and Directorate General of Immigration & Passports successfully addressed the ongoing delays in passport printing with the arrival of ten new desktop printing machines from abroad.

Passport Printing Update in Pakistan

The new machines are said to be operational by start of next month week, and will push printing capabilities in country of over 240 million.

Officials said the installation of machines is currently underway at passport office, and once fully operational, the passport printing capacity will double, allowing for a more efficient response to the increasing demand.

Currently, passport department is processing between 20,000-22,000 passports on daily basis, facing a surge in applications, receiving approximately 45,000 to 50,000 requests each day.

These new machines will definitely alleviate backlog and improve service delivery for citizens seeking passports.