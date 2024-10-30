PSL Director, Head of Women’s Cricket bid farewell to PCB

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced today that PSL Director Sohaib Sheikh and Tania Mallick, Head of Women’s Cricket, have stepped down from their roles to pursue new career opportunities.

Sohaib rejoined the PCB 13 months ago after previously serving the organisation from 2016 to 2019, while Tania began her tenure at the Gaddafi Stadium in October 2021.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer: “Sohaib Sheikh and Tania Mallick were key members of the PCB management team, making meaningful contributions to our progress as an organisation. Sohaib was part of the core team that launched the HBL PSL in 2016, successfully delivering four seasons, and he returned to produce another high-quality event earlier this year.

“Tania worked with dedication to uplift women’s cricket in Pakistan, making strides at the grassroots level to expand the pool of players. Alongside PCB’s ongoing support, her efforts were recognised internationally by the ICC, where she served as one of the two Full Member representatives on the ICC Women’s Committee.

“The PCB appreciates their hard work, dedication and contributions, and we wish both Sohaib and Tania every success in their future endeavours.”