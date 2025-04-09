Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; more rains, hailstorms predicted

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave prevails over upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in the twin cities and at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, northeast/central Balochistan and upper Sindh on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, more rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in the twin cities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab and northeast Balochistan. Hot and dry weather is predicted elsewhere in the country.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Thursday and Friday, and 35°C and 37°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and Friday, and 34°C and 36°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country and hot in the plain areas during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds with hailstorms occurred at isolated places in the Pothohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Murree 29, Islamabad (ZP 12, Golra 07, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala AP 06, Shamsabad 05, Katcheri 02), Dera Ghazi Khan 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mir Khani 12, Kakul 11, Pattan 04, Malam Jabba, Balakot 07, Drosh 04, Kalam 06, Dir 03, Saidu Sharif 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 08, City 08), Rawalakot 08, Garhi Dupattaand 07, Kotli 04

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 02, Skardu, Chilas 01

Bahawalnagar remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. Maximum temperature in Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Rohri, Mithi and Nawabshah was recorded at 44°C,

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 25 per cent.