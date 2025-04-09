Jobs 2025: Punjab to hire over 20,000 School Teaching Interns STI to boost workforce

LAHORE – Exciting opportunities are ahead for teaching aspirants, as Punjab government decided to hire 23,000 School teaching interns STIs.

In latest bid to improve education quality in the country’s most populated region, the provincial government announced to hire 23,000 school teacher interns in over 2,000 schools that were recently upgraded. These upgrades were primarily based on the recommendations of Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and social personalities.

Maryam Nawaz led incumbent government gave nod for the upgaration of nearly 800 additional schools, which will also be included in the recruitment drive for school teacher interns. In the previous government’s tenure, 1,229 primary schools were upgraded to the elementary and high school levels, boosting educational infrastructure across the region.

Out of the total upgraded schools, 51 schools from Lahore are included in the initiative, which aims to fill more than 100,000 vacant teaching positions. The recruitment of STIs (School Teacher Interns) is expected to take place in August this year, with the formal approval for the process to be secured through the Cabinet Committee in the upcoming budget.

Category Details Total School Teacher Interns (STIs) 23,000 Schools Over 2,000 schools, 51 in Lahore Recruitment Recruitment in August 2025 Previous STI Recruitment 1,200 STIs hired Overall Teaching Vacancies Over 100,000 vacant positions

This recruitment initiative is a significant step toward addressing the shortage of teachers in the education sector. Earlier, 1,200 STIs were successfully appointed in various schools, and this new recruitment will further strengthen the teaching staff and help improve the standard of education in the region.