LHC extends interim bail of stage dancer Nigar Chaudhry

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of stage dancer Nigar Chaudhry and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a forensic report.

Justice Farooq Haider of the LHC passed the order on a matter related to stage dancer Nigar Chaudhry’s interim bail.

The petitioner argued that a case had been registered against her based on false facts.

During the hearing, the Deputy Director of the FIA appeared in court and informed that they had received five videos, which were sent to various channels. However, it was clarified that Nigar Chaudhry did not upload the videos.

The court had previously directed a forensic examination of the videos and audio. Following this order, the videos and audio have been sent for forensic analysis. The court has instructed the submission of the forensic report and extended Nigar Chaudhry’s interim bail until April 7.

A case was registered against Nigar Chaudhry for allegedly circulating inappropriate images of actress Nargis on social media.

