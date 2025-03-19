Two more teams likely to be made part of PSL next edition

LAHORE – Two more teams are likely to be made part of 11th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) , Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer on Wednesday.

The COO said that they wanted to hold PSL matches not only in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan but also in other cities.

According to the foreign media, PSL COO Salman Naseer revealed that by the end of the year, The PSL could have two additional teams.

Salman Naseer further mentioned that the league started at a time when the cricket was not being played in Pakistan, and now their next goal is to host matches in cities other than the four cities (Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan).

The PSL 2026 matches would also be held in Peshawar and other cities.

The COO PSL did not disclose which two teams would be added to the PSL or what their names would be.

On the other hand, according to the PCB, Peshawar would host the PSL exhibition match on April 8, 2025.

PSL 10 will begin on April 11, with the opening match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi stadium, and 11 matches will be played. The final, along with 13 other matches, will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium on May 18, while 5 matches will be played in Karachi and Multan.

It may be mentioned here that some time ago, there were reports of teams named FATA, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad being added to PSL, but nothing was finalized on this matter.

Currently, there are 6 teams in PSL: Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans.

With the addition of two more teams, the total number of PSL teams will increase to 8.