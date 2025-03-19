Pak-China friendship paves way for progress: Governor

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has stated that China’s cooperation will further stabilize Pakistan’s economy, emphasizing the need for national unity to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and combat terrorism.

“One nation, one voice—everyone must come together for the country’s progress and stability,” he remarked.

He was addressing thousands of attendees at the 16th Ittihad Ramazan Iftar Dinner at Governor House, where Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong, members of the Sports Journalists Association Sindh, and the Pakistan Sports Writers Association were also present.

The event began with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Abdullah from China, followed by a heartfelt Naat by visually impaired religious scholar Maulana Maaz.

Governor Tessori announced an Umrah package for Maulana Maaz in appreciation of his performance.

The Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessoricalled for global unity against terrorism, urging the international community to stand together and ensure that terrorism is tackled wherever it emerges.

“The world must prove that terrorism in any country will be met with collective resistance,” he asserted.

Highlighting economic opportunities, Tessori revealed that IT students trained at Governor House are now earning substantial monthly incomes, underscoring efforts to empower the youth.

During the event, he also invited children dressed in military uniforms to the stage and distributed cash gifts, saying, “These young soldiers are enough to safeguard our borders and respond to terrorism.

” Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong reiterated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s development, emphasizing that bilateral cooperation would continue to flourish.

Religious scholar Mufti Nauman Naeem praised Governor Tessori’s initiatives, comparing his leadership to Caliph Umar (RA) and even expressing hope to see him as Pakistan’s future Prime Minister.

The event also featured a lucky draw, where two 120-square-yard plots, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone were awarded to attendees.

Muhammad Akram from Rahim Yar Khan and Manzar Shah from Jhang won the plots, while Hakim Shah secured the motorcycle, and Muhammad Sabir received the mobile phone.