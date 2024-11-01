AGL37.99▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK123.51▲ 1.74 (0.01%)BOP5.7▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.75▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL8.5▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DFML40.4▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)DGKC86.81▲ 2.52 (0.03%)FCCL33.6▲ 1.04 (0.03%)FFBL66▲ 0.47 (0.01%)FFL10.26▲ 0.3 (0.03%)HUBC103.75▲ 0.22 (0.00%)HUMNL13.41▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM6.89▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)MLCF38.7▲ 1.19 (0.03%)NBP60.58▲ 0.33 (0.01%)OGDC179.3▲ 7.17 (0.04%)PAEL24.85▲ 0.29 (0.01%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.89▲ 10.36 (0.07%)PRL22.75▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PTC15▲ 0.36 (0.02%)SEARL66.45▲ 1.91 (0.03%)TELE7.06▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.48▼ -0.15 (0.00%)TPLP7.34▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TREET14▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TRG50.93▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)UNITY26.48▼ -0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.21▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Former Stage Dancer Nargis allegedly assaulted by husband

Former Stage Dancer Nargis Allegedly Assaulted By Husband
LAHORE – In a distressing incident, former stage Nargis has reportedly been subjected to domestic violence by her husband, Inspector Majid Bashir.

The incident came to light when her brother, Khurram Bhatti, reported the matter to the police by calling the 15 emergency helpline.

Khurram stated, “Inspector Majid Bashir assaulted my sister so severely today that her condition has deteriorated significantly.”

He alleged that the repeated mistreatment had left Nargis in a concerning state.

Nargis married Inspector Majid Bashir a few years ago, after which she stepped away from the entertainment industry.

In recent years, she has been managing a beauty salon. Police authorities have yet to provide further information on the case, and it remains under investigation.

Web Desk Staff

