Law Minister Tarar urges judiciary to refrain from direct interference in executive matters

ISLAMABAD – Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the government did not interfere in the matters of any institution and advised the judiciary to avoid direct intervention in the executive matters.

The Senate session, presided over by Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan, continued with a question-and-answer session.

During this session, Senator Dinesh Kumar raised a question regarding the deportation policy, to which Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar objected to sending the questions to committees. He explained that all questions are answered in writing, and the committees also discuss other issues.

While responding to the questions, Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified that the provision for the deportation policy existed in the service rules. Initially, deputation lasted for three years, followed by a two-year renewal. He mentioned that the Supreme Court also ruled that the deputation should not be made a regular practice.

He emphasized that the government did not intervene in the affairs of any institution and urged the judiciary to refrain from direct interference in executive matters.

He further noted that the German government provided an option for dual citizenship starting from June 27, 2024, allowing the applicants to retain their original nationality while also acquiring German citizenship. He added that Pakistan approved dual citizenship with Germany, and the signing of an MoU by the German government is awaited.

After parliamentary approval, Pakistani citizens who previously renounced their citizenship will be able to regain it. Pakistan has agreements on dual citizenship with 22 countries.