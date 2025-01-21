CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Card Scheme 2025: Here’s latest update

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has allocated over Rs48 billion for the Asaan Karobar Card Scheme 2025 to support small entrepreneurs in Punjab to further expand their business.

The scheme will ensure provision of interest-free loans to the applicants through Digital Channels (e.g. Mobile App, POS etc.) and transparent utilization of funds.

The Punjab CM said it gives her great pleasure to introduce the “Asaan Karobar Card” initiative, a bold step towards empowering small and medium-sized businesses across Punjab.

“This program is not just a financial tool but a lifeline for entrepreneurs, designed to uplift local businesses and boost the economy at the grassroots level,” she said.

Loan Limit for Asaan Karboar Card

The applicant can get a loan of up to Rs1 million for the period of three years.

Loan Type: Revolving credit facility for 12 months

Where to Use Loan Amount

The applicants can use the loan for vendor and supplier payments besides paying utility bills, government fees, and taxes.

He/she can withdraw cash of up to 25% of the limit for miscellaneous business purposes while there will be no interest on it.

Eligibility Criteria for Asaan Karobar Card 202

All Small Entrepreneurs (SEs) in Punjab

Age: 21 to 57 years

Pakistani National, resident in Punjab

Valid CNIC and mobile number registered in the applicant’s name

Existing or prospective business located in Punjab

Satisfactory credit and psychometric assessment

Only one application per individual and business

Clean credit history with no overdue loans

Apply for Scheme

Interested individual can submit an application through PITB portal by paying non-refundable processing fee of Rs500.

Digital verification of CNIC, creditworthiness and business premises conducted by authorized agencies.

Loan Repayment Details

First 50% Limit: Available for use within the first 6 months

Grace Period: 3 months after card issuance

After 3 months, borrower shall start paying monthly installments, with a minimum monthly payment of 5% of the outstanding loan balance (principal portion only)

Second 50% Limit: Released upon satisfactory usage, regular repayments and registration with PRA/FBR

Funds are restricted to business-related purposes. Non-essential transactions (e.g. personal consumption, entertainment) are blocked

The remaining balance after the first year is repaid over 2 years in Equal Monthly Installments (EMIs)

Furthermore, there will be annual card fee and other additional charges to be paid by the borrowers.