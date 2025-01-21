10 more suspects booked over charges of sharing ‘fake images’ of Punjab CM, UAE president

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked 10 more suspects including two women over charges of sharing ‘fake images’ of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and UAE President on the social media, the officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The FIA booked total 18 people so far in this matter.

“Cases have been registered against 10 more suspects, including two women, for sharing fake images of Maryam Nawaz and the President of the UAE on social media,” said FIA Cyber Crime Additional Director Muhammad Sarfraz Chaudhary in a press conference in Lahore. Deputy Director Zawar Ahmed was also present there.

Chaudhary said the individuals like Shahbaz Gill and Adil Raja, who are causing mischief against Pakistan while sitting abroad would be brought back to Pakistan.

Zawar Ahmed from the FIA Cyber Crime Lahore shared the details about the case.

The FIA officials said that 10 more suspects have been booked for sharing AI-generated images of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the UAE president on social media.

The suspects included two women, bringing the total number of cases against such elements to 18 so far.

They said emphasized that a crackdown is underway against individuals who spread propaganda against the state and prominent figures. The officials also said that all those who created and shared these images would also be brought to justice.

They said that those who made comments on these posts are also under investigation by the FIA.

“These suspects could face sentences ranging from five to seven years,” said the officials during the press conference.

They said that the four categories of suspects were identified: those who created the images, those who shared them, and those who liked or commented on them. He also stated that they were tightening laws related to cybercrimes.

The additional director said that the cases have been filed in various cities, with six in Lahore, five in Faisalabad, one in Gujranwala, two in Multan, three in Peshawar and one in Abbottabad. The suspects are currently in physical remand, and eight have been sent to judicial remand.