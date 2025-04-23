China approves visa-free entry for THIS Asian country

BEIJING – In a significant diplomatic move, China and Azerbaijan have signed a mutual visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders.

The development aims at bolstering bilateral ties and increasing tourism between the two nations. The agreement, announced on Wednesday by China’s Foreign Ministry, will come into effect once both governments complete the necessary procedural formalities.

The fresh agreement is part of China’s broader strategy to expand visa-free access to a growing number of countries. Since December 2023, China has unilaterally extended visa-free stays of up to 30 days to travelers from 38 countries, including several European nations.

Beijing is increasingly attracting tourists from across the world in a bid to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic which had brought travel to a standstill.

On the other hand, the agreement represents a continuation Azerbaijan’s efforts to attract international tourists. In 2023, Azerbaijan welcomed approximately 2.08 million foreign visitors, a 30.2% increase from the previous year according to Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

Notably, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan doubled during this period, highlighting the growing interest between the two countries.

The mutual visa exemption is expected to further facilitate people-to-people exchanges, promote cultural understanding, and enhance economic cooperation.