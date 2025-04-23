India suspends Indus Water Treaty, expels Pakistani Diplomats after Pahalgam Attack

NEW DELHI – Tensions mount between Pakistan and India as New Delhi suspended Key Treaties, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and shuts down Attari Border over Kashmir Terror Attack.

Amid dramatic escalation, India announced a series of tough diplomatic and security measures following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The measures, designed to hold Pakistan accountable for its alleged role in the attack, include the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, diplomatic expulsions, and the closure of key border crossings.

Indus Water Treaty Suspended

In one of the most significant moves, the Indian government has decided to put the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan at abeyance. The 1960 water-sharing agreement, which governs the distribution of waters from the Indus River system, has long been a symbol of cooperation between the two nations. However, India has suspended the treaty, arguing that Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorism justifies the cessation of cooperation. The decision is expected to have significant consequences, particularly for Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which relies heavily on the waters of the Indus.

Pakistani Military Diplomats Expelled

The Indian government has declared several Pakistani military diplomats as persona non grata, accusing them of being involved in activities detrimental to India’s national security. India claims that these diplomats were involved in supporting terrorist groups operating in Kashmir. This diplomatic action comes amid ongoing accusations that Pakistan is harboring militants responsible for attacks on Indian soil.

SAARC Visa for Pakistan Canceled

In a blow to Pakistan’s regional diplomacy, India has canceled the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) visa for Pakistani officials. This decision isolates Pakistan from regional diplomatic engagements, particularly in light of the ongoing tensions surrounding Kashmir. India’s decision signals a clear message to Pakistan about its growing frustration with its neighbor’s involvement in regional terrorism.

Wagah-Attari Border Closed

India has also made the decision to close the Wagah-Attari border, a key land crossing between the two countries. This move effectively halts cross-border movement, further restricting people-to-people contact and trade. The border closure is part of a broader security strategy aimed at tightening India’s defense posture and further isolating Pakistan diplomatically.

Pakistan’s Sounds Alaram about False Allegations

In a surprising twist, Pakistan has vehemently denied any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack and has instead suggested that the incident may have been a false flag operation orchestrated by India. Pakistani officials argue that India may have staged the attack as a pretext to justify its hardline measures and to garner international support for its position on Kashmir.

Pakistani Foreign Minister [Name] stated, “This terror attack is a clear attempt by India to manipulate international opinion and deflect attention from its own human rights abuses in Kashmir. We reject these accusations in the strongest possible terms and call on the international community to hold India accountable for its actions.”

This is a developing story, More Updates to Follow…