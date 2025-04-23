Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Installment Plan with Exclusive Offer – Full details here

Hyundai Tucson rolled out new Tucson Hybrid, as eye-catching crossover SUV is blending power of comfort, and cutting-edge technology.

With price tag of around Rs11 million, Tuscon Hybrid is backed by 1.6L T-GDi Hybrid engine, which delivers 232 HP and 367 Nm of torque, supported by a 64 kW electric motor for smooth and efficient performance.

The vehicle is available in two variants, Signature AWD with Hyundai’s HTRAC system and terrain modes, and the Smart FWD for everyday urban driving. It also offers premium features like heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, memory seats, and a head-up display (HUD) for driver convenience.

Tucson’s top of the line variant comes with 19-inch alloy wheels and a spacious 2755 mm wheelbase. Safety takes center stage with Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of over 20 ADAS features, while LED projection headlamps with an Intelligent Front-lighting System ensure optimal visibility.

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Price in Pakistan

Variants Price Tucson Hybrid Signature AWD Rs. 11,999,000 Tucson Hybrid Smart FWD Rs. 10,999,000

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Finance Option