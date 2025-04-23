AGL61.69▼ -3.11 (-0.05%)AIRLINK178.16▼ -4.55 (-0.02%)BOP10.04▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)CNERGY8.22▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DCL10.46▲ 0.61 (0.06%)DFML42.88▼ -0.15 (0.00%)DGKC125.19▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)FCCL45.77▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)FFL15.9▼ -0.28 (-0.02%)HUBC142.11▼ -3.67 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.81▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.36▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.92▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF66.29▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)NBP85.86▼ -3.78 (-0.04%)OGDC214.36▲ 1.08 (0.01%)PAEL45.9▼ -1.94 (-0.04%)PIBTL9.77▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL169.82▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL33.18▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)PTC21.55▼ -0.68 (-0.03%)SEARL93.4▼ -1.64 (-0.02%)TELE7.68▲ 0.21 (0.03%)TOMCL36.41▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)TPLP9.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET20.62▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)TRG66.98▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY27.05▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Earthquake-hit Myanmar resumes tourist visa issuance

NAYPYIDAW – The authorities in Myanmar have announced to resume issuance of tourist e-visas, weeks after a severe earthquake stirred panic across the country.

An official statement by the Ministry of Immigration and Population confirmed that the tourist visas would now be issued from April 22nd.

‘We are pleased to announce that the server issues caused by the recent earthquake have been successfully resolved. Tourist eVisa application services will resume on 22nd April 2025,’ read the statement.

The ministry also advised the tourist to contact through e-mail in case of any inquires. It is to be mentioned that a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28 this year centered near Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

The severity of the calamity could be gauged form the fact that the death toll has surpassed 3,600, with over 5,100 individuals injured and 129 still missing. The quake destroyed more than 65,000 structures, including homes, schools, hospitals, and roads, leaving approximately 200,000 people homeless.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has reported a severe funding shortfall in its relief efforts while the United Nations has called for an additional $240 million to bolster earthquake relief and address the urgent needs of affected populations.

The issuance of tourist visas was suspended following the quake though the authorities have now announced to resume the issuance of tourist visas.

Web Desk Staff

