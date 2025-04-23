Unique School, Bata outlet among 123 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 123 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 27 buildings in Gulberg and New Garden Town, eight in Gujjarpura, 56 on Defense Road, and 32 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Unique School, Reward School, The Candour School, Bata outlet, workshops, food outlets, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA controlled areas.