Pakistan becomes leading importer of solar panels [Price Update]

The Dark Side Of Solar
KARACHI – Pakistan has become the world’s leading importer of solar panels as consumers are making efforts to get affordable and renewable energy.

According to a report by the British energy think tank “Ember,” Pakistan imported more solar panels in 2024 than any other country.

The report states that Pakistan imported 17 gigawatts worth of solar panels in 2024 alone.

Surprisingly, the massive imports did not happen through any global investment, national program, or large-scale organized initiative — rather, it was made possible through the personal efforts of consumers.

The report highlights that most of the demand for solar panels comes from household users, small businesses, and commercial institutions seeking affordable and reliable energy compared to the expensive and uncertain electricity provided by the government.

Experts say that in 2024, Pakistan’s solar panel imports accounted for nearly half of the country’s total electricity demand.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms around Solar industry in Pakistan as the government planned massive cut in buyback rates amid high grid electricity costs, which affected prices of solar panels in parts of the country.

In Hyderabad and other regions of Sindh, solar panel prices dropped 25percent, with rates coming down to Grade-A 585W hovering at Rs16,500.

The initiative, aimed at promoting renewable energy use, is now reflecting in the market with a noticeable drop in solar panel prices.

Amid new expected changes, retailers in Hyderabad reported steep decline in solar panel rates. The price of Grade-A 585-watt solar panel, previously sold for Rs. 22,000, has now come down to around Rs. 16,500.

Further price cuts may be on the horizon as the market continues to adjust to the new policy. The price drop also sparked surge in consumer interest, with many citizens looking to get low cost setup to invest in solar solutions.

Solar Prices in Pakistan 2025

A-Grade Solar Panels

Brand Price
Imported 545W 16500
JA 540W Single Glass 19000
Canadian 555W Tier 1 19500
JA 540W Double Glass 19000
Canadian 545W Single Glass 19000
JA 530W Single Glass 19000
Longi 550W Single Glass 20000
Canadian Topcon 575W 20500

B-Grade Solar Panels

Brand Price
JA 550W B Grade 17050
Jinko 550W B Grade 17600
Longi 550W B Grade 18000

Longi Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price
555W Single Glass A Grade 19400
550W Single Glass A Grade 19800

JA Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price
540W Double Glass or Bifacial A Grade 18300
540W Single Glass A Grade 17800

Jinko Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price
N-type 575W A Grade 20100

Solar panel plates prices for 10kw setup from March 2025 in Pakistan

 

Our Correspondent

