Pollen count in Islamabad today – April 14, 2025

ISLAMABAD – As pollination season approaches end, the pollen concentrations continue to decrease in different sectors of the federal capital.

Doctors have advised vulnerable people to continue taking necessary precautions for the next two weeks to avoid health hazards.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded at 343, per cubic meter of air.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was recorded at 210 and in the E-8 sector, it was 201. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 152.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 268 (considered high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 21 (moderate), Grasses 27 (high), Alternaria 32 (low), Pines 98 (low), Acacia 04 (low), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Less rains, higher temperatures expected in Pakistan in April 2025

Staff Report

