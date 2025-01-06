LDA seals AGS School, 115 other illegal commercial buildings

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 116 illegal commercial buildings during operations in different parts of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 28 buildings in Gulberg, Faisal Town and New Garden Town, 36 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 52 in Shadman, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Gujjarpura for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include AGS School, Hassan Memorial Science Academy, Afzal Electronics, marriage halls, marquees, salon, grocery stores, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across Lahore.