Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s ‘Wedding Invitation’ goes viral; All details here

KARACHI – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani showbiz couple Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan, as the duo is set to tie the knot soon. Lollywood stars officially confirmed their relationship through a social media clip, amid buzz on social media about the wedding.

As the duo announced their wedding, fans are desperately looking for more details about their wedding. A wedding invitation also surfaced online, as Gohar and Kubra will get Nikahfied in the holy city of Mecca ahead of Ramadan.

The front part of the wedding invitation only shows their name with a flowery design, while much of the details are yet to surface online. Sources claimed that the two will travel to Saudi Arabia along with some of their friends for Nikah ceremony.

Rest of the wedding festivities will be held in Karachi, per sources, as fans are excited to the movie stars in festivities. The wedding announcement was met with heartfelt congratulations from celebrities, including Noor Zafar Khan and Sarah Khan.