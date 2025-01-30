AGL51.19▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)AIRLINK191.84▼ -1.66 (-0.01%)BOP9.87▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY7.67▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DCL8.84▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML49.51▼ -1.53 (-0.03%)DGKC105.57▲ 0.99 (0.01%)FCCL37.86▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.76▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC130.17▲ 3.1 (0.02%)HUMNL13.59▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.67▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.29▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP64.4▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC206.87▲ 3.63 (0.02%)PAEL40.55▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.07▲ 0.41 (0.05%)PPL178.56▲ 4.31 (0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 1.01 (0.03%)PTC24.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL107.85▲ 0.61 (0.01%)TELE8.6▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TOMCL33.98▲ 1.2 (0.04%)TPLP12.37▲ 0.59 (0.05%)TREET21.99▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG66.01▲ 1.13 (0.02%)UNITY31.51▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.7▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s ‘Wedding Invitation’ goes viral; All details here

Kubra Khan And Gohar Rasheeds Wedding Invitation Goes Viral All Details Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani showbiz couple Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan, as the duo is set to tie the knot soon. Lollywood stars officially confirmed their relationship through a social media clip, amid buzz on social media about the wedding.

As the duo announced their wedding, fans are desperately looking for more details about their wedding. A wedding invitation also surfaced online, as Gohar and Kubra will get Nikahfied in the holy city of Mecca ahead of Ramadan.

The front part of the wedding invitation only shows their name with a flowery design, while much of the details are yet to surface online. Sources claimed that the two will travel to Saudi Arabia along with some of their friends for Nikah ceremony.

Kubra Khan And Gohar Rasheeds Wedding Invitation Goes Viral All Details Here

Rest of the wedding festivities will be held in Karachi, per sources, as fans are excited to the movie stars in festivities. The wedding announcement was met with heartfelt congratulations from celebrities, including Noor Zafar Khan and Sarah Khan.

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce their wedding

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle, Sports

Navjot Singh Sidhu loses 35kg in short time, stuns fans

  • Lifestyle

Veena Malik says she declined another Bigg Boss offer for family

  • Lifestyle

Children’s entry into theatres after 11pm banned in Indian state

  • Lifestyle

Selena Gomez breaks down in tears over Trump’s immigration policy

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer