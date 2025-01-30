Samsung S25 Ultra Price in Pakistan revealed; Pre-booking and features details here

With launch of Samsung S25 series, tech enthusiasts are excited to get their hands on top opf the line device S25 Ultra – the rival of iPhone 16 Pro Max. In Pakistan, the phone is available for pre-order booking at several portals.

Samsung’s s25 launch features, same robust design, and blazing performance. From game geek to a developer, or camera guy, S25 has all you need but the price tag will make you think again as the hype is real with the new AI features.

The device loaded with AI features lacks major hardware upgrades; design is apparently larger display with Gorilla Armor 2 and slimmer bezels, but feels not much different. Snapdragon 8 Elite chip backed the device offering big increase in heavy usage. S25 camera upgrades to a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, but the main and telephoto cameras remain the same. The phone is powerhouse, but it doesn’t offer enough new features to justify soparing price tag, especially for those with its predecessors like S23 or S24 Ultra.

Samsung S25 Ultra Price in Pakistan

Samsung S25 Ultra is available for booking at price tag of Rs440,000.

Please check multiple portals to compare prices

Samsung S25 PTA Tax in Pakistan