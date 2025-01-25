AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce their wedding

KARACHI – Pakistan’s renowned showbiz duo, Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed have officially announced their wedding.

The couple took to the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram, to share the exciting news through a humorous video, which has quickly become the center of attention on social media.

The video features Momal Mirza, Shehzad Sheikh and his wife Humayun Saeed and other prominent celebrities, playfully commenting on “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi” (My Friend’s Wedding). The caption accompanying the video reads: “With your love and prayers, Bismillah,”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

Towards the end of the video, Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan, dressed in matching hoodies, humorously revealed that they are the ones getting married.

Kubra Khan blushed as Gohar Rasheed lovingly embraced her.

It may be mentioned here that the speculations regarding their wedding had been circulating on the social media for the past month. However, both have now confirmed the rumors by officially announcing their union.

Web Desk Staff

Recomended

