Saudi Princess Watfa bint Mohammed Al Abdulrahman Al Saud passes away

Saudi Princess Watfa Bint Mohammed Al Abdulrahman Al Saud Passes Away
RIYADH – Princess of Saudi Arabia Watfa bint Mohammed Al Abdulrahman Al Saud has breathed his last, as confirmed by the Royal Court in an official statement released by Saudi Press Agency on Thursday.

The funeral prayer for the late princess was held earlier today at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after Asr prayer.

Royal Court mourned the loss and prayed for mercy, forgiveness, and the elevation of her status. The passing of Princess Wafa marks sorrowful moment for the Saudi royal family and the nation.

This is the second death in Royal family in two days as Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also passed away. His funeral prayer occurred at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials expressed condolences, praising the prince’s contributions to Riyadh. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the Saudi royal family and prayed for the deceased’s peace and strength for his family.

Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal Al Saud breathes his last in Riyadh

Web Desk (Lahore)

