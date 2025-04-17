Bise Lahore Roll Number Slips 2025 For Intermediate Student

LAHORE – Final Exams of Intermediate is around the corner and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore started issuing roll number slips for HSSC (Class 11 and Class 12).

Ahead of first annual exams, students are advised to get their slips as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute issues.

BISE Lahore Roll Number Slips

For Regular Students (Studying in Schools Affiliated with BISE Lahore

Your school administration is responsible for downloading your roll number slip. Schools must log in to the BISE Lahore portal using their assigned username and password.

For Private Candidates

If you are private student, here’s a simple guide to help you download your roll number slip directly from the official BISE Lahore website.

Download Your Roll Number Slip

Visit Board site and Enter your Form Number – as mentioned in your admission form.

Enter your Current Exam Roll Number – if issued.

Enter your Previous Roll Number – if you’ve appeared in any previous BISE exam.

Enter your Reference Number – provided during the admission process.

Type your Full Name – exactly as written in your admission form.

Type your Father’s Full Name – matching your admission form details.

Once all required fields are filled, click the “Get Roll No. Slip” button.

Important Note