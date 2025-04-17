Pakistanis to travel visa-free to Hungary with THIS passport

ISLAMABAD – The authorities in Pakistan and Hungary announced on Thursday to waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passport.

Hungarian foreign minister arrived in Islamabad on an official visit and agreed to mutually lift the visa requirement for diplomatic passport-holders.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) issued a statement that Hungary’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó was on a one-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of his counterpart Ishaq Dar, accompanied by a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

After meeting the Pakistani counterpart, Hungarian foreign minister Szijjártó said the mutual visa exemption agreement has been signed as both the sides want to cement the ties.

Besides visa relaxation, Hungary announced 400 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students, while several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two countries to enhance bilateral cooperation.

At a joint press conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the Hungarian Foreign Minister on his second visit to Pakistan. He said this visit would further strengthen decades-long relations between the two nations.

Ishaq Dar described Hungary as a “positive and beneficial friend” to Pakistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations. He highlighted Hungary’s contributions to Pakistan’s industrial sector through partnerships, such as with the Mughal Group, noting that over 100 individuals have showcased their skills in trade and industry with Hungary’s support.

Regarding regional challenges, Minister Dar informed his Hungarian counterpart about the security concerns Pakistan faces from Afghanistan. He mentioned the ongoing diplomatic engagements between Pakistan and Afghanistan and noted Hungary’s positive response to this issue.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó addressed the media, announcing that diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Hungary have reached a milestone of 60 years. He emphasised the need to further strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, industry, and culture, while highlighting several commonalities between the two nations.

“We see Pakistan as a good friend working for stability in the region,” he stated.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister officially announced that 400 fully funded scholarships would be offered to Pakistani students. He mentioned that Hungary has already received nearly 1,700 applications from Pakistan.