Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more rain, snowfall predicted

ISLAMABAD – More rains with snowfall over the hills are predicted in parts of Pakistan on Monday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Under these weather conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas on Monday night.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is predicted at isolated places in Islamabad, Gilgit- Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Light to moderate fog is likely to persist at isolated places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

On Tuesday, mainly cold and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during morning/night hours. Light to moderate fog is likely to persist at isolated places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will remain between 01-03°C on Tuesday and 00-02°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will remain between 02-04°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of the country including Islamabad received rainfall of varying intensities with snowfall over the hills during the last 24 hours. Moderate to dense fog persisted in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 22, Mirkhani 16, Drosh 14, Dir 10, Kakul 09, Chitral 07, Patan, Balakot 06, Saidu Sharif 05

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 10

Punjab: Narowal 08, Sialkot (Airport 03, City 01), Murree 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dupta 11, Muzaffarabad (City 08, Airport 10), Rawalkot 02

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 9.5, Kalam 6.2, Chitral 5.1, Drosh 02, Mirkhani 1.5, Murree 0.5

Kalat remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 10°C below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Ziarat was recorded at -09°C, Quetta, Gupis at -07°C, Leh at -05°C, and Astore at -04°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 94 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 58 per cent.