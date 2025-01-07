Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Imran Khan, injured in hiking accident

LONDON – Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was injured after falling from a mountain during a hiking trip.

Jemima Goldsmith shared the pictures related to the incident on Instagram.

Her film producer revealed that she slipped during an expedition to Lion’s Head peak in Cape Town, following which she was admitted to a local hospital.

In one of the images, Jemima can be seen being taken for medical aid in a wheelchair. Another picture shows her smiling while posing on crutches in a hospital room with her leg in a cast.

She captioned her post as “Festive Break in Cape Town.”