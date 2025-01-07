Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 7 January, 2025

KARACHI—On Tuesday, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees was Rs 278.5 in the local and open market, with a selling rate of Rs 280.
Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|288.75
|291.5
|UK Pound
|GBP
|348
|351.5
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.75
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.6
|741.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195.6
|198
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.97
|38.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.1
|39.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|IND
|3.19
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.95
|904.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.93
|62.53
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.27
|164.27
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.88
|25.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718
|726.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.65
|76.35
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.2
|25.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.72
|315.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 10:45 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).