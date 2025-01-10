Is your Wi-Fi safe? Pakistan IT Board’s new Advisory you can’t ignore

ISLAMABAD – National Information Technology Board NITB has warned of cybersecurity risks linked to Wi-Fi Networks, sharing awareness among masses amid surge in hacking attempts.

In the latest cybersecurity advisory, NITB urged institutions to take quick action to secure their wireless networks, highlighting growing risks linked with default security configurations and insufficient user awareness.

It mentioned that default settings could lead to unauthorized network access, and malware installation, while users can also get their sensitive information leaked online.

To mitigate these risks, IT board officials urged strong usernames and passwords for logins, when accessing routers through web or command-line interfaces. For organisations, NITB called for adopting WPA3 security protocol, ensuring that credentials need to be not easy to crack.

Officials also called for regularly updating Wi-Fi network settings and hiding network names to prevent unauthorized connections as preventive measures are key for protecting sensitive data and reducing exposure to cyber threats.

It also urges all institutions to implement these cybersecurity best practices to safeguard their networks and minimize the risk of malicious attacks.