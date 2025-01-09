Pakistan’s Internet slowdown lead WhatsApp, other Tech giants to relocate servers overseas

ISLAMABAD – Unprecedented internet restrictions in Pakistan forced WhatsApp and other tech giants to move server operations outside the South Asian nation, as millions struggle to stay connected.

A document shared by the telecom regulatory authority mentioned ‘Shifting of WhatsApp Sessions Servers’. It said during internet restrictions, WhatsApp moved out sessions servers ruting outside Pakistan. Therefore, delays are observed by the users while communicating on the messaging app.

The decision to move session server routing abroad comes as result of recent internet shutdowns, which severely impacted the app’s functionality for users.

As the government acknowledged challenges related to internet speed, it also reported some positive trends in the overall state of the country’s internet services.

The country of 242 million is facing widespread internet slowdowns, affecting browsing and media sharing, especially on messaging apps, in cities like Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja linked disruptions to ongoing cybersecurity measures and defended the government’s firewall, stating that these issues are temporary. She highlighted plans to auction more internet spectrum in April and improve telecom infrastructure with the addition of four new submarine cables next year.

This year, the country experienced highest economic losses from internet outages, totaling $1.62 billion. and these disruptions, mainly due to political issues, affected millions and dented IT sector.

Pakistan Software Houses Association warned of potential annual losses of up to $150 million due to slow internet and VPN restrictions. Tech giants urged government to accelerate the 5G rollout and improve internet infrastructure to boost IT exports and support freelancers.