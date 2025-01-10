Islamabad, Pakistan weather; rains, gusty winds predicted

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in Islamabad and parts of Pakistan on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave may affect upper parts of Pakistan tonight.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan and very cold in hilly areas on Friday night. Dense fog will likely prevail in northeast Punjab. Light rain is predicted at isolated places in southeastern Punjab and eastern Sindh.

On Saturday, rains and gusty winds with light snowfall over the hills are predicted in the federal capital and at isolated places in eastern Punjab, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between -01°C to 01°C on Saturday and 01-03°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Saturday and 03-05°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and extremely cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. Moderate to dense fog prevailed in eastern and central Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 13°C below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded at -12°C, Gupis at -11°C, Skardu at -10°C, Kalam at -08°C, Hunza at -07°C, Bagrote and Gilgit at -06°C, and Dir, Parachinar, Kalat and Rawlakot at -03°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 34 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 02°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 24 per cent.