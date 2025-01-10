California Wildfires wreak havoc in Hollywood Hills, leaving 10 dead and widespread destruction

SACRAMENTO – Western US state of California is witnessing major wildfires as parts of Los Angeles County come under red flag warning with nearly 20000 acres burned and numerous homes, businesses, and landmarks.

As firefighters claimed some progress but continuing challenges from powerful gusts expected to intensify the situation. So far, massive inferno claimed lives of 10 people and destroyed nearly ten thousands structures, including homes in iconic neighborhoods like the Hollywood Hills.

Officials expressed concerns as death toll could rise, as homes reduced to ashes. Amid the worrisome situation, firefighting crews are supported by aircraft dropping water and fire retardant to battle fire. A rapidly expanding fire near Calabasas, dubbed the Kenneth Fire, is now 35% contained, while other smaller fires are seeing containment at varying levels.

US government called it a major disaster earlier this week, pledging to cover 100pc of recovery costs, including debris removal and temporary shelter. Economic losses are projected to be as high as $150 billion, signaling a long road to recovery and steep increases in homeowners’ insurance costs.

Several high-profile properties, including those of celebrities like Paris Hilton, were lost to the flames. The Eaton Fire alone is estimated to have damaged or destroyed up to 5,000 structures. Residents in areas like Altadena voiced concerns over disparities in resource allocation, with some fearing that wealthier communities might receive more aid, leaving lower-income neighborhoods to fend for themselves.

L.A County Sheriff’s Department also requested support from the California National Guard to assist with traffic control and safeguard critical infrastructure.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as firefighters battle to contain the remaining blazes and protect residents from further devastation.