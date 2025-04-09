Iqama renewal gets easier as Saudi Arabia announces relaxed policy

RIYADH – There seems to be an exciting news for expatriates in Saudi Arabia as the government has unveiled a groundbreaking new policy that makes renewing your ‘Iqama’ (residency permit) easier than ever before.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports has announced that the residents can now renew their Iqama even if some dependents or companions are outside the Kingdom, as long as the head of the household remains in the kingdom.

The fresh policy change comes as a relief to expatriate families who faced challenges renewing their residency due to a family member being abroad and unable to come back due to pressing engagements.

The Directorate confirmed that the presence of the head of the household inside the Kingdom is now sufficient for Iqama renewal, a development which has been welcomed by thousands of expatriates including Pakistanis.

The policy addresses common issues faced by families, such as children studying overseas, parents seeking medical treatment abroad, or dealing with family emergencies as previously, these engagements could cause delays or legal complications if the Iqama expired while a family member was outside the kingdom.

Moreover, besides the Iqama renewal relaxation, the Directorate has streamlined the process for extending exit and re-entry visas for family members abroad, now offering the service online via the “Absher” platform and the “SADAD” payment system, removing the need for in-person visits to passport offices.

The policy change simplifies residency procedures, benefiting thousands of families across Saudi Arabia and offering both convenience and peace of mind.

It is to be highlighted that the Saudi Ministry of Interior is the competent authority to issue Iqama, a residence permit, to expatriates, including Pakistanis, residing in the Kingdom

Iqama is an essential document as it severs as a proof of your legal residency in the Kingdom. It is also mandatory for employment, obtaining government services, get driving license and other others.

Expatriates are required to keep their valid Iqama updated as they can face fine or legal action due to absence of it. It is crucial for them to check the status of their iqamas regularly to find if it is expired or not.

The Saudi Iqama holders can check the status of their residence permit through both ways online and offline.