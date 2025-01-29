Imran Khan’s plea seeking transfer of Toshakhana-II case to another bench rejected

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday turned down another plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking directives for immediate transfer of Toshakhana-II case to another bench.

Justice Inam Amin Minhas passed the order on a plea moved by Imran Khan.

The court directed the counsel for the petitioner to provide further assistance.

The court relied upon a Supreme Court rulings that in the case of an objection, it is for the judge to decide whether to recuse themselves from the bench.

The court while seeking further assistance on the objection adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Just a day ago, the IHC disposed of a plea moved by Imran Khan seeking facilities under Category-B at Adiala jai. He also asked the court to direct the relevant authorities to allow him phone call with his sons.

However, the Superintendent informed the IHC that Imran Khan could not be allowed to speak to his sons on phone as many other prisoners could make the same demand.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the case regarding access to his personal doctor, a meeting with his wife and phone calls with his sons.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s legal team and the Adiala Jail Superintendent appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Justice Aamer Farooq questioned the jail superintendent, “What facilities have been provided to the petitioner?” In response, the Superintendent stated that under Category B, Imran Khan has access to a TV, newspapers and other facilities.

He further informed the court that Imran Khan watches 16 TV channels and receives two newspapers daily.

The Adiala Jail SP added that Imran Khan has been provided with a personal cook and is allowed two visits per week, but in practice, they facilitate three to four visits. He also mentioned that before Imran Khan’s conviction, he was allowed to meet his wife Bushra Bibi, and the jail authorities would continue to facilitate meetings even after his conviction.

Justice Aamer Farooq then asked about the request for the phone calls with his children.

The Jail Superintendent responded, “We cannot allow overseas calls because we have 8,000 prisoners. If we grant this request, other inmates could challenge it in the court. Additionally, we have 25 foreign prisoners, and under jail rules and government regulations, the international calls are not permitted,”.

During the hearing, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry argued that previously, the private doctors were allowed to meet Imran Khan. However, the Superintendent countered by saying that, “Adiala Jail has the best healthcare facilities in Pakistan, and the doctors conduct daily checkups.”

Later, the court disposed of the petition regarding prison facilities for Imran Khan.