Former South African AB de Villiers returns to cricket

CAPE TOWN – Former South African captain AB de Villiers, who retired from all forms of cricket four years ago, on Wednesday announced his return to the cricket.

AB de Villiers confirmed that cricket fans would once again see him playing on the field.

De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018 but continued playing franchise cricket until 2021, after which he decided to completely step away from all forms of cricket.

His last match was played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

However, AB de Villiers has now announced that he will not only represent South Africa Champions in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends this year but will also take on the responsibility of captaining the team.

The World Championship of Legends is a T20 tournament in which retired and uncapped cricket legends participate.

Reflecting on his decision to return to cricket, de Villiers said, “Four years ago, I retired from all forms of cricket because I didn’t feel the desire to play anymore. But time has passed, and my son has also started playing cricket.”

He added, “Now it feels like the passion for cricket is coming back, so I’m going back to the gym and nets, and I’m getting ready to play in the World Championship of Legends in July,”.

Meanwhile, de Villiers’ return has thrilled cricket fans, who are eagerly waiting to see the versatile batter back in action.

Amandeep Singh, co-owner and founder of South Africa Champions, said, “It’s an honor for us to once again enjoy the exceptional skills of cricket’s greatest players in the World Championship of Legends,”.

Harry Singh, the other co-owner of South Africa Champions, also expressed his feelings, saying, “AB de Villiers is not just a player, but an icon who has inspired millions around the world. His decision to lead our team is a testament to his love for the game.”

The second edition of the World Championship of Legends will take place in July this year. The final of the first season of the World Championship of Legends witnessed an exciting contest between Pakistan and India, with the Indian team emerging victorious.