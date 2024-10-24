Ihc Orders Adiala Jail Superintendent To Produce Imran Khan Before It By 3pm Today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Aidala jail superintendent to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan before this court today.

IHC Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan passed the order while hearing a contempt petition against Adiala jail superintendent for not allowing PTI lawyers to meet their party founder.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhary was representing as counsel for the petitioner.

Additional Attorney General Manzoor Iqbal Dougel also appeared before the court to represent the state.

The court inquired, “Are you suggesting that the government can halt the process of delivering justice with a notification?” To this, the state counsel responded that meetings were not held due to court proceedings not taking place.

The judge remarked that the petitioner claims a judicial order has been violated through a notification. He stated, “I am not saying whether the notification is valid or not; a separate petition would be required for that. However, refusing the meeting despite the court order is a violation of that order,”.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan asked where the notification was if the Punjab government had halted contempt of court proceedings.

The notification from the Punjab government was presented in court, to which the judge commented, “This notification is only from October 21 to October 25; show me the previous one as well. Provide a report from the Interior Ministry and clarify whether there are security threats,”.

The state counsel mentioned that a ban was imposed due to security threats after October 3.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq responded that the court does not recognize security threats; lawyers were also denied access, which constitutes contempt of court. He directed the state counsel to comply with the order by today’s date.

The state counsel noted that the notification is valid until October 25. The judge remarked that this notification violates my orders.

“These are sisters, not lawyers. Why were lawyers denied access? Can the government issue a notification and seal off a place, thus preventing the delivery of justice?” remarked the judge.

Judge Ijaz Ishaq stated, “This is contempt of my orders, and the Interior Ministry will have to provide clarification. The rules are in place; why is this petition coming here? The Interior Ministry needs to explain what security threat prevented lawyers from going in. Orders were issued on October 6 and 17, and references to the Interior Ministry’s letters were also made.”

The Islamabad High Court has ordered an online meeting between the PTI founder and his lawyers. However, the Additional Attorney General objected to the court’s order, stating that such an order cannot be passed in a contempt of court case.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan stated, “You should arrange security and bring the PTI founder to court.” The court instructed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to provide a reason if Imran Khan is not brought, assuring the court regarding the specific security threat preventing his appearance.

The Islamabad High Court has issued an order for Imran Khan to appear in court today at 3pm in the contempt case, stating that he can meet with his lawyers.