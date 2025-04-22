Pakistan set to construct two new airports : Location revealed

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has given the green light for the construction of two new international airports in the country, well-placed sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Though official confirmation and details are awaited, sources divulge that the airports would be constructed in Sukkur and Muzaffarabad, with work on the multi-billion rupee projects set to be completed within five years.

In this regard, the PAA has formed a dedicated committee of officers to oversee land acquisition for the two airports. Reportedly, preliminary development has already begun under the supervision of the PAA’s Works and Development Department.

In addition to internal resources, the authority is expected to engage consultants and technical experts for the construction of the airports. The projects are expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and support economic growth in the country.

The airport projects represent a major infrastructure push by the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, with Sukkur International Airport expected to serve the growing transport needs of upper Sindh, and Muzaffarabad International Airport poised to improve access to AJK.

The news regarding the construction of airports comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that feasibility study has been ordered for the construction of international airport in Mirpur city in Azad Kashmir.

A letter from British Members of Parliament was also addressed to the Pakistani premier following which the feasibility study was ordered.

The federal government has also recently announced a comprehensive package for the overseas Pakistanis including relaxation in age limit for government jobs as well as setting aside a quota in educational institutes for the children of expatriates.

With the construction of new airports in the country, the overseas Pakistanis would find it much easier to travel to their homeland.