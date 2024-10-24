AGL38.5▲ 0.14 (0.00%)AIRLINK137.2▼ -0.1 (0.00%)BOP5.65▲ 0.26 (0.05%)CNERGY3.88▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL8.04▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML45.85▲ 0.26 (0.01%)DGKC85.3▲ 2.16 (0.03%)FCCL30.7▲ 0.37 (0.01%)FFBL59.5▲ 1.75 (0.03%)FFL9.34▲ 0.23 (0.03%)HUBC107.85▲ 1.18 (0.01%)HUMNL14.42▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM7.8▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)MLCF38.6▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)NBP67.5▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)OGDC172▲ 2.86 (0.02%)PAEL25.39▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PIBTL5.87▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)PPL133.86▲ 2.91 (0.02%)PRL24.09▲ 0.26 (0.01%)PTC16.24▲ 0.46 (0.03%)SEARL67.23▲ 2.58 (0.04%)TELE7.52▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL36.55▲ 0.51 (0.01%)TPLP7.88▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.63▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)TRG47.2▲ 2.1 (0.05%)UNITY25.75▲ 0.04 (0.00%)WTL1.31▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 24 October, 2024

KARACHI—The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 285,250. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 244,560 per 10g on Thursday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR285,250 PKR 2,531
Lahore PKR 285,250 PKR 2,531
Islamabad PKR 285,250 PKR 2,531
Peshawar PKR 285,250 PKR 2,531
Quetta PKR 285,250 PKR 2,531
Sialkot PKR 285,250 PKR 2,531
Hyderabad PKR 285,250 PKR 2,531
Faisalabad PKR 285,250 PKR 2,531
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 285,250
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 244,560
Per Gram Gold PKR 24,456

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

