AGL64.8▲ 1.73 (0.03%)AIRLINK182.71▲ 2.54 (0.01%)BOP10.45▼ -0.97 (-0.08%)CNERGY8.43▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)DCL9.85▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML43.03▼ -0.8 (-0.02%)DGKC126.49▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)FCCL46.28▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)FFL16.18▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC145.78▲ 0.54 (0.00%)HUMNL13.03▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KEL4.41▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF67.3▼ -2.14 (-0.03%)NBP89.64▲ 1.26 (0.01%)OGDC213.28▲ 1.05 (0.00%)PAEL47.84▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL9.92▼ -0.66 (-0.06%)PPL170.66▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PRL34▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)PTC22.23▼ -0.41 (-0.02%)SEARL95.04▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.47▲ 0.2 (0.03%)TOMCL37.18▲ 2.82 (0.08%)TPLP9.99▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET20.96▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TRG66.89▲ 1.29 (0.02%)UNITY27.45▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.35▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Lahore, Punjab weather update; heatwaves continue to persist

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Heatwaves will likely persist in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the ongoing week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday. Gusty winds are likely in southern districts. Rains may occur in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 40°C and 42°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 39°C and 41°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Sahiwal remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C. The maximum temperature in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Jhelum was recorded at 39°C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 14 per cent.

Less rains, higher temperatures expected in Pakistan in April 2025

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured, Pakistan

Pakistani Banks see Profit Growth slowdown in Q1 2025 amid dip in Investment Returns

  • Business, Featured

Junaid Jamshed’s merger with U&I Garments approved

  • Immigration, Pakistan

Pakistan set to construct two new airports : Location revealed

  • Featured, PSL 2025

PSL X: Multan Sultans set challenging 229-run target for Lahore Qalandars

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer