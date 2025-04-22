Lahore, Punjab weather update; heatwaves continue to persist

LAHORE – Heatwaves will likely persist in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the ongoing week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday. Gusty winds are likely in southern districts. Rains may occur in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 40°C and 42°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 39°C and 41°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Sahiwal remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C. The maximum temperature in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Jhelum was recorded at 39°C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 14 per cent.