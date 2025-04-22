Russia is inking visa-free agreements with Muslim countries: Here’s another agreement

MOSCOW – Amid visa and immigration crackdown by the Trump administration at an unprecedented pace, Russia is inking visa-free agreements with Muslim countries.

Russia has now finalized a landmark agreement with Oman that will allow citizens from both countries to travel visa-free for short-term visits.

The agreement is expected to enhance bilateral ties and ease travel restrictions for tourists and business travelers and the agreement was signed during a formal ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Under the new arrangement, citizens holding ordinary passports will be able to enter, transit through, and leave each other’s countries without requiring a visa. The agreement permits stays of up to 30 days per visit, with a maximum limit of 90 days in total over the course of a calendar year.

Previously, Russian travelers were eligible for a free 14-day visa upon arrival in Oman, but the permits could neither be extended nor converted into long-term stays.

The updated policy removes those restrictions, though it will not apply to individuals seeking residency, employment, or educational opportunities in either nation. Those intending to stay longer or for other purposes will still need to secure appropriate visas.

Officials have clarified that the agreement will officially take effect 30 days after both governments complete the necessary legal formalities and notify each other.

It bears mentioning that the agreement comes days after Russia announced that it was close to signing visa-free agreement with Iran.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Friday that both the countries are actively working toward abolishing visa requirements between the two countries for all the citizens.