PM Shehbaz departs for Turkiye today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Ankara, Turkiye on Tuesday (today).

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and other officials accompanied the prime minister.

During the visit, he will hold extensive discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on bilateral relations and recent developments in the region and beyond.

As long-standing allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Turkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, PM expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance cooperation with China in the fields of space technology, space satellites, telecommunication and satellite internet.

Talking to a delegation of Chinese space technology company Galaxy Space in Islamabad, he said Pakistan is according high importance to the space technology sector.

He said China is our most reliable friend and strategic partner.

The Galaxy Space delegation expressed keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s space technology industry and pursuing joint ventures with Pakistani space technology institutions and private telecom companies.