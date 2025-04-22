China to further strengthen strategic relations with Pakistan: Ambassador Jiang

10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan

Pakistan looks forward to President Xi’s second visit, will accord a historic welcome: Amna Baloch; Faisal Malik calls for joint efforts to counter misperception about China-Pakistan partnership

President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan ten years ago (April 20-21, 2015) was a turning point in the bilateral relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ushering in an epoch of progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

The embassy of China and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on Monday jointly organized a symposium titled ‘Jointly Build the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future’ to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the historic visit of President Xi Jinping.

Foreign Secretary, Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Ms Amna Baloch delivered a keynote address on the occasion while Ambassador of China, Mr Jiang Zaidong gave China’s perspective to the historic visit and the progress made so far on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that was inaugurated jointly by President Xi and the then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Among the main speakers who spoke on President Xi’s historic visit and the Pakistan-China strategic partnership included Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, former ambassador Naghmana Hashmi and Chairman of Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) ex-Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Embassy of China, Mr Shi Yuanqiang was the moderator of the event.

The symposium was attended and addressed by the noted experts on strategic affairs, chairmen of various think tanks, institutes and experts on international relations.

In her keynote address, Ms Amna Baloch noted that it was more than a commemoration of President Xi’s visit.

It was in fact celebration because Pakistan has gained enormous benefits from the CPEC.

“Let’s take stock how far we have come since 2015 and how stronger and deeper the bilateral ties have grown,” she said.

She referred to visits by President Asif Ali Zardari and prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China and Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s reciprocal visit to Pakistan.

The foundation of that goodwill and camaraderie has been laid down by President Xi’s historic visit and Pakistan is gaining the enormous benefits in energy, trade, investment, industry, maritime, road infrastructure, agriculture in short in variety of fields and sectors, she said.

She said that Pakistan stood committed to further strengthening China, Pakistan friendship.

There is a shared understanding between two countries in today’s turbulent times as both the nations have stood the test of times.

Excellency, she said while addressing Ambassador Jiang, Pakistan is keenly looking forward to President Xi’s another visit as it was planned in the past but could not be materialized due to COVID-19.

We will accord historic welcome to the leader of Pakistan’s all-weather, strategic partner and iron brother.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong while expressing gratitude to the panelists as well as the large number of the friends of China who had come to participate in the symposium noted “Not even mountains and oceans, can separate people with shared goals and vision.”

Referring to President Xi’s visit he said it was a turning point in the bilateral relations.

The Chinese President paid a historic state visit a decade back on 20-21 April 2015 and the Pakistani government and the people extended their warmest welcome and highest hospitality.

The two countries established the world’s first all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, formulated the layout of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and set direction for the leapfrog development of China-Pakistan relations in the new era, he said.

The recent CPC Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries called for the focus on building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries and striving to break new ground in neighborhood work.

We will conscientiously implement the directives of the Conference, and follow the strategic orientation set by President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, said the ambassador.

Our friendship is a pacesetter for amicable relations between countries, he said adding, “From China’s assistance in evacuating 176 Pakistani nationals from a third country in 2015 to the safe return of over 200 Pakistani citizens from a third country in 2023, from the joint fight against COVID-19 to China’s post-flood reconstruction assistance to Pakistan after the 2022 flood, we repaid kindness with greater generosity, setting a good example of international relations in the new era.”

The political mutual trust between China and Pakistan has been continuously strengthened, the ambassador noted.

As the pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the CPEC has progressed from a sketch to a fine drawing filled with details over the decade, likewise Gwadar has transformed from a fishing village into a regional hub, he said.

Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, Orange Line Metro Train, The Khunjerab Pass are some of the fruits of the CPEC.

Similarly, the CPEC has brought a total of US$25.4 billion in direct investment, 236,000 jobs, 510 kilometers of highways, more than 8,000 megawatts of electricity and 886 kilometers of core transmission to Pakistan while China-Pakistan trade has exceeded 23 billion USD.

On security, he quoted President Xi that security is the prerequisite for development, and development the guarantee for security.

“Security cooperation and economic cooperation complement each other like two wheels that must turn in unison,” the ambassador said adding, “these important observations have charted the course for our coordinated efforts in security and economic collaboration.”

China, he said was ready to work closely with Pakistan to adhere to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, resolutely oppose unilateralism and hegemonism, defend the common interests of developing countries, and voice our unity in defending global peace and fairness and justice.

Thea ambassador concluded by saying, “We will thoroughly implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speech and the arrangements made at the conference, always view and promote China-Pakistan relations from a strategic perspective.”

DCM Mr Shi Yuanqiang who conducted the proceedings said Pakistan and China are two time-tested all-weather friends and the bond of partnership spanned over decades.

Both the countries have always stood by each other in testing times and have a shared destiny.

He also introduced each speaker before inviting him/her to address the audience and highlighted the salient points from his/her speech afterwards.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman PCI said that President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan ten years back was instrumental in launching the multi-billion dollars project of CPEC which is flagship of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He said that the historic address of President Xi to joint parliamentary session was one of its kind.

In his 40-minute speech, President Xi received thunderous applause.

Today we are at a different epoch as global balance of power is shifting from left to the east and there is no room for tariff or trade war.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik in his address noted that the year 2025 marked the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan—an event that not only strengthened our bilateral ties but also laid the foundation for an enduring partnership.

Pakistan-China bond of friendship and strategic partnership is of special significance to me and my family, he said adding, his late father, Mr.

Zahid Malik, was a firm believer in the strength and future of China-Pakistan friendship.

As the founder of Pakistan Observer, late Mr Malik dedicated his platform to promoting understanding, trust, and brotherhood between our two nations long before the world fully grasped the significance of this partnership.

As his successor and Chairman of Pakistan Observer, I have continued that mission—documenting, supporting, and amplifying the evolving dimensions of our bilateral cooperation.

“My son, Saud Faisal Malik, further advanced this legacy by launching The Daily CPEC—the first dedicated platform to exclusively cover the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Today, it stands as the leading voice on CPEC, building narratives of development, opportunity, and regional integration,” he said.

On CPEC, he said it stood as a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative and a symbol of cooperation in an increasingly fragmented world.

CPEC is not only about highways, ports, and power plants; it is about building bridges between people, ideas, and futures, he said.

As media professional, he suggested enhanced cooperation and partnership like increasing media-to-media engagement.

“We must counter any misrepresentations of the China-Pakistan relationship and make sure the world sees the positive contributions of our partnership, especially in fostering regional stability and prosperity,” said Mr Faisal Malik.

Ambassador Naghmana said the visit of President Xi to Pakistan put the dream of connectivity between Pakistan and China into practical shape.

She said that it was also fulfilment of a dream of development of the western parts of China through CPEC.

It is because of CPEC that Pakistan has said goodbye to long spells of power outage, and today we are surplus in energy, she said.

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times such as during COVID-19, FATF, on Kashmir, during floods and anti-terror cooperation.

She called for enhanced cooperation in the face of propaganda quoting President Xi that Pakistan would continue to be a priority for China.