AGL64.8▲ 1.73 (0.03%)AIRLINK182.71▲ 2.54 (0.01%)BOP10.45▼ -0.97 (-0.08%)CNERGY8.43▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)DCL9.85▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML43.03▼ -0.8 (-0.02%)DGKC126.49▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)FCCL46.28▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)FFL16.18▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC145.78▲ 0.54 (0.00%)HUMNL13.03▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KEL4.41▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF67.3▼ -2.14 (-0.03%)NBP89.64▲ 1.26 (0.01%)OGDC213.28▲ 1.05 (0.00%)PAEL47.84▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL9.92▼ -0.66 (-0.06%)PPL170.66▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PRL34▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)PTC22.23▼ -0.41 (-0.02%)SEARL95.04▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.47▲ 0.2 (0.03%)TOMCL37.18▲ 2.82 (0.08%)TPLP9.99▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET20.96▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TRG66.89▲ 1.29 (0.02%)UNITY27.45▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.35▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Junaid Jamshed’s merger with U&I Garments approved

Junaid Jamsheds Merger With Ui Garments Approved
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the proposed merger of Junaid Jamshed (Private) Limited with and into U&I Garments (Private) Limited.

U&I and JJPL jointly filed the merger application, seeking approval for the acquisition of the entire business by U&I through a share swap arrangement.

Following the completion of the transaction, Junaid Jamshed will cease to exist as a separate entity, and its operations, assets, and liabilities will be fully integrated into U&I.

CCP conducted the assessment to evaluate whether the proposed merger would result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the relevant markets, which include ready-made apparel, footwear, accessories, fragrances, and cosmetics.

According to the CCP, this transaction is primarily an intra-group consolidation, as U&I already holds a 25 per cent stake in Junaid Jamshed. The transaction would not substantially lessen competition in any relevant market due to limited horizontal overlaps, low entry barriers, and the presence of numerous market competitors.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, PSL 2025

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab starts aerial surveillance to identify pollution hotspots

  • Featured, Pakistan

Jacobabad sizzles at 44°C as heatwaves persist in Sindh

  • Business

Entrepreneurs urged to incorporate to expand Pakistan’s corporate landscape

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer