Junaid Jamshed’s merger with U&I Garments approved

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the proposed merger of Junaid Jamshed (Private) Limited with and into U&I Garments (Private) Limited.

U&I and JJPL jointly filed the merger application, seeking approval for the acquisition of the entire business by U&I through a share swap arrangement.

Following the completion of the transaction, Junaid Jamshed will cease to exist as a separate entity, and its operations, assets, and liabilities will be fully integrated into U&I.

CCP conducted the assessment to evaluate whether the proposed merger would result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the relevant markets, which include ready-made apparel, footwear, accessories, fragrances, and cosmetics.

According to the CCP, this transaction is primarily an intra-group consolidation, as U&I already holds a 25 per cent stake in Junaid Jamshed. The transaction would not substantially lessen competition in any relevant market due to limited horizontal overlaps, low entry barriers, and the presence of numerous market competitors.