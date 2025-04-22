SRINAGAR – After tragic killing of 26 tourists in an attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, several Indian TV channels have swiftly shifted focus from the investigation to accusing Pakistan—escalating tensions and fueling war hysteria across the region.

As per available information, attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow that can only be accessed on foot or by horse, where a group of tourists had arrived earlier today. IIOJK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mentioned that the exact number of fatalities is still being verified and described the incident as “larger than any previous attacks on civilians in recent years.”

Even before any group claimed responsibility or conclusive evidence was presented, Modi led state controlled TV networks and digital platforms started speculating about Islamabad’s involvement, echoing familiar pattern seen after past incidents in the disputed region.

The incident raised eyebrows as as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Saudi Arabia, sealing high-profile deals, leading to questions about the political motives behind the attack.

While the attack itself is undeniably tragic, critics are questioning whether the event was a well-timed political maneuver. Indian authorities, including Modi, condemned the violence, but it is the swift response of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is raising eyebrows. BJP, led by Home Minister Amit Shah, wasted no time in pointing fingers at Pakistan, reigniting familiar rhetoric that fuels nationalist sentiments.

Indian media has quickly amplified the situation, turning the tragedy into a full-blown spectacle with calls for retaliation and emotional spin. Outrage-filled headlines have flooded news outlets, stoking anger and rallying support for more aggressive policies. In many ways, the entire sequence of events bears an eerie resemblance to the 2019 Pulwama attack—an attack that ignited widespread hysteria, leading to heightened tensions and even airstrikes between India and Pakistan.

As the drama unfolds, questions are arising about the orchestration of the event. Was this attack truly a result of random violence, or could it be part of a larger, politically scripted narrative designed to distract the public and ignite nationalist fervor ahead of upcoming elections? The timing of the incident, combined with the swift blame placed on Pakistan and the dramatic media coverage, is raising suspicions of a carefully choreographed political move.

As Prime Minister Modi continues his foreign diplomatic tour, it seems that once again, the tragedy at home is being used to advance domestic political agendas. Is this a case of organic tragedy, or is it another act in a political theater designed to distract, divide, and fuel divisive rhetoric?

Pahalgam attack is undoubtedly a tragic event, but the way it is being used to fuel political and media narratives raises important questions. Instead of focusing on who pulled the trigger, maybe it’s time to ask: Who wrote the script?

Those familiar with development expressed concern over what they describe as “irresponsible media coverage” that diverts attention from facts on the ground and pressures the government into a confrontational stance. Social media platforms have also been flooded with hashtags and trends demanding retaliation, further amplifying anti-Pakistan sentiment among the public.

“This pattern of media-led war-mongering undermines the possibility of a peaceful and rational response to a tragic event. It polarizes viewers and overshadows the need for a credible investigation,” said a South Asian conflict analyst based in London.

Critics argue that such coverage not only jeopardizes peace in South Asia but also endangers the lives of civilians on both sides of the border by inciting hatred and nationalist fervor. Meanwhile, Pakistan has categorically denied any involvement and condemned the attack, calling for a joint regional effort to investigate and counter terrorism.