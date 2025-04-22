AGL64.8▲ 1.73 (0.03%)AIRLINK182.71▲ 2.54 (0.01%)BOP10.45▼ -0.97 (-0.08%)CNERGY8.43▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)DCL9.85▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML43.03▼ -0.8 (-0.02%)DGKC126.49▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)FCCL46.28▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)FFL16.18▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC145.78▲ 0.54 (0.00%)HUMNL13.03▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KEL4.41▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF67.3▼ -2.14 (-0.03%)NBP89.64▲ 1.26 (0.01%)OGDC213.28▲ 1.05 (0.00%)PAEL47.84▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL9.92▼ -0.66 (-0.06%)PPL170.66▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PRL34▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)PTC22.23▼ -0.41 (-0.02%)SEARL95.04▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.47▲ 0.2 (0.03%)TOMCL37.18▲ 2.82 (0.08%)TPLP9.99▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET20.96▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TRG66.89▲ 1.29 (0.02%)UNITY27.45▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.35▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

PM Shehbaz lands in Ankara to expand Pakistan-Turkiye’s trade, investment and diplomatic ties

ANKARA Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted deep-rooted and time-tested ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, calling it bond grounded in mutual respect, trust, and shared values.

The premier said the two brotherly nations are guided by a common vision for peace, development, and prosperity. He noted that the Pakistan-Türkiye partnership has not only stood the test of time but continues to strengthen with every passing day. “I look forward to meeting my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this evening,” he wrote, ahead of a planned bilateral meeting.

PM Shehbaz arrived in Ankara on two-day official visit at the invitation of Turkish President Erdogan. Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by Türkiye’s Defence Minister Yashar Guler.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif will engage in high-level discussions with President Erdogan, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors. Both leaders are also expected to deliberate on key regional and global developments.

In addition to diplomatic talks, PM will meet with Turkish investors and leading business figures to explore new avenues of economic collaboration and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Accompanying the Prime Minister are Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, reflecting the significance Pakistan places on strengthening its strategic and economic partnership with Türkiye.

Maryam Nawaz engages in talks with Turkish President Erdoğan in Antalya

Web Desk (Lahore)

