ID Card, B-Form Normal vs Urgent Fee Update for Lahore 2025

ISLAMABAD – NADRA revamped services to issue basic ID documents like National Identity Card (CNIC) and Birth Registration Form (B-Form) as it ensures quick, reliable, and convenient experience.

All Pakistanis are entitled to get a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and Child Registration Certificate (B-Form). In January 2025, the fees to get New Smart National Identity Card is Rs. 750, while urgent processing is Rs1,500.

For those looking on an urgent basis, the fee is set at Rs2,500. New Smart CNIC incorporates advanced technology to ensure enhanced security and validity, making it a key document for accessing government services.

Latest CNIC Fee in Pakistan 2025

Category Fee Normal Processing Rs 750 Urgent Processing Rs 1,500 Executive Processing Rs 2,500

B-Form Latest Fee 2025

Category Fee Regular Processing Rs 50 Executive Processing Rs 500

B-Form fee is required for registering newborns with NADRA, the regular fee for the Child Registration Certificate (B-Form) is Rs50. NADRA also offers an executive service for quicker processing at a fee of Rs. 500.