AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

ID Card, B-Form Normal vs Urgent Fee Update for Lahore 2025

Id Card B Form Normal Vs Urgent Fee Update For Lahore 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – NADRA revamped services to issue basic ID documents like National Identity Card (CNIC) and Birth Registration Form (B-Form) as it ensures quick, reliable, and convenient experience.

All Pakistanis are entitled to get a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and Child Registration Certificate (B-Form). In January 2025, the fees to get New Smart National Identity Card is Rs. 750, while urgent processing is Rs1,500.

For those looking on an urgent basis, the fee is set at Rs2,500. New Smart CNIC incorporates advanced technology to ensure enhanced security and validity, making it a key document for accessing government services.

Latest CNIC Fee in Pakistan 2025

Category Fee
Normal Processing Rs 750
Urgent Processing Rs 1,500
Executive Processing Rs 2,500

B-Form Latest Fee 2025

Category Fee
Regular Processing Rs 50
Executive Processing Rs 500

B-Form fee is required for registering newborns with NADRA, the regular fee for the Child Registration Certificate (B-Form) is Rs50. NADRA also offers an executive service for quicker processing at a fee of Rs. 500.

Nadra Family Registration Certificate fee January 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; increase in cold intensity expected

  • Pakistan

EU Delegation hosts reception for Pakistani Parliamentarians ahead of key PBO visit

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; increase in cold intensity likely during weekend

  • Pakistan

Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Pakistan in Feb to boost Defence, Trade ties

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer