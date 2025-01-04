Nadra Family Registration Certificate fee January 2025

ISLAMABAD – The National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) issues Family Registration Certificate (FRC), a document that carries details about all members of a family, to citizens after verifying their records.

An applicant can obtain FRC can be obtained in three different categories:

By Birth – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your parents and siblings.

By Marriage – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your spouse and children.

By Adoption – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your guardian.

If a person is not registered with the registration authority and does not hold 13 digit ID number, his/her data will not be included in FRC.

Where to Apply for FRC

Pakistani nationals can apply for the FRC by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through Pak-Identity website.

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Overseas Pakistanis can visit the relevant mission office abroad to to obtain the Family Registration Certificate (FRC).

FRC Fee in January 2025

The Nadra fee stands unchanged for FRC in the month of January 2025. The registration authority charges Rs1,000 for issuance of the identity document.